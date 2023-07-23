Open Menu

SAARC- Conference Durable Peace Must To Achieve Economic Growth

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 23, 2023 | 03:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :Durable peace is indeed a key factor for success in any region, including South Asia especially for economic growth and social prosperity as well as human development.

This was stated by former President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Iftikhar Ali Malik on Sunday, while speaking as a chief guest at a seminar on "Peace a key to stability in South Asia".

The event was held under the aegis of IT Professionals headed by Mian Faiz Bukhsh, said a press release issued here today.

"South Asia is a diverse and vibrant region comprising countries such as Afghanistan,India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, and the Maldives," he added.

"While the region has immense potential for economic growth, technological advancements, and social development, several conflicts and tensions have hindered its progress," he observed.

He said, "Peaceful conditions are essential for economic growth and investment. When there is stability and security, businesses can flourish, trade can thrive, and foreign investments can flow into the region.

He said, "Peaceful relations promote the development of infrastructure, industries, and a conducive business environment, ultimately leading to economic success.

" Iftikhar Ali Malik said, "Peace paves the way for regional cooperation and integration. South Asian countries can work together to address common challenges such as poverty, climate change, terrorism, and cross-border crimes," he added.

"By fostering cooperation, the region can harness the collective potential of its nations and benefit from shared resources, knowledge, and expertise, he said adding that promoting peace necessitates addressing issues such as territorial disputes, cross-border terrorism, ethnic and religious tensions, and socio-economic inequalities." He said, "Engaging in confidence-building measures, promoting people-to-people exchanges and strengthening regional organizations like the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) can contribute to confidence-building lasting." "Peace is fundamental for ensuring stability and security in the region, he said adding that reducing conflicts, tensions, and the threat of violence allows governments to focus on governance, law enforcement, and protecting the rights of their citizens."He said, "A peaceful environment promotes social development and enhances the quality of life for people in South Asia. It enables access to education, healthcare, and basic amenities, which are essential for human development."

