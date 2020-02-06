UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SAARC Countries Especially Pakistan Can Fill Gaps For The UK In Post- Brexit, Says Iftikhar Malik

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 50 seconds ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 05:38 PM

SAARC countries especially Pakistan can fill gaps for the UK in post- Brexit, says Iftikhar Malik

SAARC Chambers of Commerce and Industry (CCI) Senior Vice PresidentIftikhar Ali Malik Thursday said Brexit can provide an opportunity for SAARC countries especially for Pakistan in trade and overseas employment besides boosting its trade with United Kingdome through concessional tariffs on Pakistani goods

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th February, 2020) SAARC Chambers of Commerce and Industry (CCI) Senior Vice PresidentIftikhar Ali Malik Thursday said Brexit can provide an opportunity for SAARC countries especially for Pakistan in trade and overseas employment besides boosting its trade with United Kingdome through concessional tariffs on Pakistani goods.He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of SAARC countries who called on him to thrash out issues in wake of Britain separation from European Union Brexit.

He said he got clear impression during his meeting with UK based investors, industrialists and diplomats thatUK is interested to deepen ties with SAARC as a bloc. "I believe there is broad recognition of theUK's commitment to and engagement with the region, and enthusiasm about what we can achieve together through a new partnership," he added.Throwing light on possibilities of engagement with Britain after its quit from European Union,Iftikhar Malik said India is the most common country of birth among the foreign-born British population at 9 per cent, while Pakistan is third at 6 per cent and Bangladesh eighth at 2 per cent.

These expats could become a cultural and economic bridge as Britain has left the EU.

"These countries specialize in outsourcing and IT, as well as textiles and agricultural industries.Their economies are complementary, not competitive, to the UK's.

Legal access to jobs inBritain would also boost the development of these countries there is much to be gained from a two-way exchange," he elaborated.In regard of Pakistan and UK relation, he pointed out that people often talk about the UK has historic ties with Pakistan, yes they are historic and very deep, but we are more hopeful about the prosperity in our future relationships.

"The United Kingdom is the third largest investor inPakistan after China and the Netherlands and accounts for 8% of foreign direct investment toPakistan. Also the UK has overtaken China and now is Pakistan's 2nd largest export market after the US and also the largest market in the Europe.

The annual bilateral trade between the United Kingdom and Pakistan has gone up to �2.9 billion just in the last year it has seen a 10% increase in it and annually now Pakistan is exporting �1.8 billion of goods and services to theUK," he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan India Bangladesh Exchange Chambers Of Commerce Europe China European Union Expats United Kingdom Netherlands Brexit Market Textile From Industry Billion Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Masood Khan Lauds Dynamic And Proactive Role Of Di ..

3 minutes ago

Asad Umar reviews progress on Land Record Manageme ..

20 seconds ago

Anwar Saifullah for developing MNCs

22 seconds ago

Kite flying ban violators to be dealt with iron ha ..

23 seconds ago

586,000 people flee NW Syria in a month

25 seconds ago

More than 1 in 4 (26%) Pakistanis say they do not ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.