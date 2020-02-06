SAARC countries especially Pakistan can fill gaps for the UK in post- Brexit, says Iftikhar Malik

(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th February, 2020) SAARC Chambers of Commerce and Industry (CCI) Senior Vice PresidentIftikhar Ali Malik Thursday said Brexit can provide an opportunity for SAARC countries especially for Pakistan in trade and overseas employment besides boosting its trade with United Kingdome through concessional tariffs on Pakistani goods.He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of SAARC countries who called on him to thrash out issues in wake of Britain separation from European Union Brexit.

He said he got clear impression during his meeting with UK based investors, industrialists and diplomats thatUK is interested to deepen ties with SAARC as a bloc. "I believe there is broad recognition of theUK's commitment to and engagement with the region, and enthusiasm about what we can achieve together through a new partnership," he added.Throwing light on possibilities of engagement with Britain after its quit from European Union,Iftikhar Malik said India is the most common country of birth among the foreign-born British population at 9 per cent, while Pakistan is third at 6 per cent and Bangladesh eighth at 2 per cent.

These expats could become a cultural and economic bridge as Britain has left the EU.

"These countries specialize in outsourcing and IT, as well as textiles and agricultural industries.Their economies are complementary, not competitive, to the UK's.

Legal access to jobs inBritain would also boost the development of these countries there is much to be gained from a two-way exchange," he elaborated.In regard of Pakistan and UK relation, he pointed out that people often talk about the UK has historic ties with Pakistan, yes they are historic and very deep, but we are more hopeful about the prosperity in our future relationships.

"The United Kingdom is the third largest investor inPakistan after China and the Netherlands and accounts for 8% of foreign direct investment toPakistan. Also the UK has overtaken China and now is Pakistan's 2nd largest export market after the US and also the largest market in the Europe.

The annual bilateral trade between the United Kingdom and Pakistan has gone up to �2.9 billion just in the last year it has seen a 10% increase in it and annually now Pakistan is exporting �1.8 billion of goods and services to theUK," he added.