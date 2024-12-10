SAARC delegation meets Commerce minister to strengthen regional trade

A high-level delegation from the SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SAARC CCI), accompanied by the leadership of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), on Tuesday met with Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) A high-level delegation from the SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SAARC CCI), accompanied by the leadership of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), on Tuesday met with Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan.

The discussions focused on fostering economic integration and revitalizing trade within the South Asian region, said a press release issued here.

The minister warmly welcomed the delegation, acknowledging the significance of SAARC as a platform for regional cooperation.

Jam Kamal emphasized the need for member countries to strengthen trade ties and pledged Pakistan’s commitment to facilitating businesses to promote regional commerce.

He also highlighted the outcomes of the recently concluded Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Conference, showcasing Pakistan’s efforts to enhance trade connectivity with Central and South Asia.

He underscored the importance of revitalizing SAARC to promote regional trade. He called for direct flights between Pakistan and Bangladesh to facilitate trade and people-to-people connectivity.

The Bangladeshi delegation expressed interest in Pakistani fashion, particularly clothing and jewelry. The Minister invited them to visit the Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design (PIFD) in Lahore, which they graciously accepted.

Bangladesh also highlighted their demand for Pakistani food products, including onions and potatoes, and expressed willingness to import construction materials such as stones.

The Nepalese delegation showed keen interest in importing vegetables and other agricultural products from Pakistan.

Representatives emphasized the need for simplified visa policies to promote regional collaboration. A Bangladeshi representative remarked on the strong cultural and emotional ties between the two nations, reflected in the country’s overwhelming support for Pakistan in cricket. Delegates urged the media to adopt a positive role in bridging gaps and combating misinformation.

Jam Kamal Khan stated that Pakistan could serve as a gateway to Central Asia for SAARC countries, providing strategic access and opportunities for mutual growth.

He also emphasized Pakistan’s competitive human resources, citing global demand for skilled professionals such as nurses.

The minister echoed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision of prioritizing private sector-led initiatives.

He proposed arranging business-to-business matchmaking meetings, similar to those recently held in the UAE, Saudi

Arabia, and Malaysia.

The SAARC CCI delegation, led by its President, Md. Jashim Uddin, expressed a keen interest in re-energizing SAARC and announced plans to host a SAARC Summit in Dhaka in the coming months.

The meeting highlighted mutual interests and shared goals, setting the stage for stronger regional cooperation.

The delegations reaffirmed their commitment to advancing trade, cultural exchange, and connectivity among SAARC countries.