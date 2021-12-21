UrduPoint.com

SAARC Secretary-General To Arrive Pakistan On Dec 22

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 12:10 PM

SAARC Secretary-General to arrive Pakistan on Dec 22

Secretary General of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), Esala Ruwan Weerakoon will arrive Pakistan on Wednesday on his four-day maiden visit after assuming the office in March 2020

Secretary General of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), Esala Ruwan Weerakoon will arrive Pakistan on Wednesday on his four-day maiden visit after assuming the office in March 2020.

The secretary general will call on Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, besides meetings with other high officials, foreign office spokesperson said in a press release on Tuesday.

"The visit is an opportunity to reiterate Pakistan's commitment to the objectives and principles of SAARC, share our perspective on various aspects of cooperation with SAARC, and highlight Pakistan's efforts for promotion of peace, security and development in the region," it said.

"As a founding member of SAARC, Pakistan is fully resolved to advancing the objectives of the organization as enshrined in its Charter, and has always played an active role in the SAARC processes and activities. Pakistan has contributed significantly to the realization of SAARC objectives of cooperation, mutual trust, economic integration and social and cultural development in the region," the spokesperson said.

