SAB Recommends Exporting 100,000 MT Of Sugar
Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the Sugar Advisory board (SAB) which recommended exporting 100,000 metric tons of sugar.
In this regard the final approval for sugar export will be given by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet, said a news release.
Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan also attended the meeting.
During the meeting, They reviewed the availability of sugar stocks and prices in the country.
The minister highlighted that there is surplus sugar in the country adding that there will be no hike in the ex-mill price of sugar.
Rana Tanveer said that sugar exports will be carried out following the terms and conditions set by the cabinet.
Recent Stories
UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks
De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held
Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea
More Stories From Business
-
FBR Task Force on digitalization presents initial findings, aims to achieve sustainable growth in na ..2 hours ago
-
Sindh faces imminent cotton seed shortage; Experts2 hours ago
-
Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan engages with industry councils to boost export sector2 hours ago
-
US, European stocks bounce as traders await Fed speech3 hours ago
-
US, European stocks bounce as traders await Fed speech5 hours ago
-
Minister for Economic Affairs, Ahad Khan Cheema expresses gratitude for € 91.1 million German sup ..6 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 18 paisa against dollar6 hours ago
-
SMEDA starts programme to make SMEs bankable as per govt vision6 hours ago
-
PSX turns bullish, gains 515 points8 hours ago
-
Global investors look to read tea leaves from Friday speech by Fed chair6 hours ago
-
Foreign visitors to Japan hit record 3.29 million in July8 hours ago
-
Maldives records over 1.3 million tourists so far in 20248 hours ago