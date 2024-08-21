Open Menu

SAB Recommends Exporting 100,000 MT Of Sugar

Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2024 | 04:50 PM

SAB recommends exporting 100,000 MT of sugar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the Sugar Advisory board (SAB) which recommended exporting 100,000 metric tons of sugar.

In this regard the final approval for sugar export will be given by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet, said a news release.

Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, They reviewed the availability of sugar stocks and prices in the country.

The minister highlighted that there is surplus sugar in the country adding that there will be no hike in the ex-mill price of sugar.

Rana Tanveer said that sugar exports will be carried out following the terms and conditions set by the cabinet.

