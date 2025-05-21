SACM directed for facilitation of investors at new estates

Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries Abdul Karim Tordhier has directed for planning to extend maximum facilitation to small and medium enterprises in the newly established industrial estates of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries Abdul Karim Tordhier has directed for planning to extend maximum facilitation to small and medium enterprises in the newly established industrial estates of the province.

A briefing held at Small Industries Development Board (SIDB) regarding Small Industrial Estates in Bajaur and Mansehra on Wednesday.

He directed to expedite the work regarding the activation of new projects in the province under the board.

Managing Director (MD) SIDB) Abdul Hameed Khan, Deputy Managing Directors Engineers Zulfiqar Ali Sahibzada and Noman Fayyaz, Joint Director Engineer Safdar Abbas Afridi, Deputy Directors Engineer Zohaib Hassan and Engineer Saud-ul-Haq were also present on the occasion.

The Special Assistant was given a detailed briefing on the new projects while progress on Bajaur Small Industrial Estate was also reviewed and its master plan and design were reviewed. The consultant concerned was issued instructions to bring further improvements in it.

The meeting also reviewed the development of the industrial sector in areas related to the energy corridor in Malakand Division, and in this regard, discussions were held on the sites identified for potential industrial settlements in the Dir region.

Special Assistant said that efforts should be made to ensure that the establishment of these industries provides decent employment to the local people and that these settlements prove to be an important source for the development and promotion of local industries.

He said that the establishment of industrial settlements in remote areas of the province will promote regional development, and businesses and industries that reflect the characteristics of these areas will be encouraged.

The Special Assistant said that the Jabori Hydropower Project, which is the province's own power project, will provide electricity at economical rates to the industrial estate being built near Mansehra 2, which will enable the local industries of the area to develop without any hindrance.