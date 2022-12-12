SACM directs authorities to take steps for uplift of mines & minerals sector

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries & Commerce Abdul Karim Khan has directed the concerned authorities to take priority-based measures for the uplift of the mines and minerals sector of the province.

He issued these directives while presiding over a briefing regarding mining and exploration in the province. Besides, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) Javed Iqbal, investors, and officials of other concerned organizations attended.

The special assistant said that KP was rich in natural resources, but the need is their exploration through modern technology and scientific research to promote trading activity of the sector.

Briefing the participants, CEO Geosync, Brig Sarfaraz said that suitable steps for the promotion of the sector would usher a new era of economic development and help increase exports from the province.

The special assistant thanked all participants and directed all concerned departments to extend maximum facilities to the investors of the sector and take steps for making their business easy.