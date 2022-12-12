UrduPoint.com

SACM Directs Authorities To Take Steps For Uplift Of Mines & Minerals Sector

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 12, 2022 | 05:50 PM

SACM directs authorities to take steps for uplift of mines & minerals sector

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries & Commerce Abdul Karim Khan has directed the concerned authorities to take priority-based measures for the uplift of the mines and minerals sector of the province.

He issued these directives while presiding over a briefing regarding mining and exploration in the province. Besides, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) Javed Iqbal, investors, and officials of other concerned organizations attended.

The special assistant said that KP was rich in natural resources, but the need is their exploration through modern technology and scientific research to promote trading activity of the sector.

Briefing the participants, CEO Geosync, Brig Sarfaraz said that suitable steps for the promotion of the sector would usher a new era of economic development and help increase exports from the province.

The special assistant thanked all participants and directed all concerned departments to extend maximum facilities to the investors of the sector and take steps for making their business easy.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Exports Business Company Commerce All From

Recent Stories

The Islamic Advisory Group Holds its Ninth Meeting ..

The Islamic Advisory Group Holds its Ninth Meeting at OIC General Secretariat in ..

3 minutes ago
 Before 2022 Comes to a Close, realme’s Last Sale ..

Before 2022 Comes to a Close, realme’s Last Sale of the Year Goes Live

3 minutes ago
 PM reiterates Pakistan's unflinching support to pe ..

PM reiterates Pakistan's unflinching support to people of IIOJK, Palestine

17 minutes ago
 Assassination attempt on Imran Khan: Prime Suspect ..

Assassination attempt on Imran Khan: Prime Suspect handed over to police on ten- ..

1 hour ago
 LCCI holds condolence reference for S.M. Muneer

LCCI holds condolence reference for S.M. Muneer

1 hour ago
 "Trolling is news to me," reacts Armeena Khan

"Trolling is news to me," reacts Armeena Khan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.