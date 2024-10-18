SACM directs departments to facilitate mine owners

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries, Commerce and Technical education, Abdul Karim Tordher has directed the concerned departments for provision of all possible facilities to mine owners and timely performing of their responsibilities in this regard.

He issued these directives while presiding over a high-level meeting here at the office of the KP board of Investment and Trade (KP-BoIT) here on Friday. Besides, president Frontier Mine Owners Association, Sher Bandi Khan Marwat and other office bearers of the association, Director Business Facilitation Centre KP-KPoIT, Iqbal Sarwar, Director Minerals Mohammad Aamir, the representatives of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA), Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Local Government, Environment and other departments attended the meeting at large.

The purpose of the meeting was the facilitation and creation of easing doing business for the mineral sector investors and businessmen at official level.

During the meeting, the mineral sector related businessmen and investors highlighted the required facilities and hurdles at the hands of various public sector organizations and departments in various phases of their businesses and presented their proposals for provision of possible cooperation in connection with the Asan Karobar Policy of the government.

In response to the presentation of the Frontier Mine Owners Association, the Special Assistant to KP CM assured that serious in promotion of business and investment in the province. He said that they to uplift the provincial economically. Therefore, he said they have to collectively perform their responsibilities in a better manner.

He said that there should be a timeline for the redressal of the concerns of lease holders and investors by the concerned departments to save them from unnecessary prolonging of the process and put the sector on the path of further progress.

The Special Assistant said that minerals are the flagship sector of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and has the potential of further progress. He said that all departments will provide all kinds of cooperation to the investors. So, they could carry their business in an easy and business-friendly environment.

APP/aqk