SACM directs making technical institutes as skill imparting centres

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Technical Education, Industries and Commerce, Abdul Karim Tordhir has directed that besides sustainable development and financial self-reliance of the technical education sector, also making the technical education institutions as skills imparting centres.

He said that beside practical training, the workshops and labs of the Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA), result oriented measures should also be taken for the financial stability of the institutes to make it a source of income to increase its financial resources.

He issued these directives during his visit to Government Poly-Technical Institute, at Sardar Ghari here on Tuesday. Besides, Managing Director (MD) TEVTA, Aamir Afaaq, Director (Finance) Munir Gul and Principal of the institute, Engineer Arif Naeem were also present on the occasion.

The Special Assistant reviewed various potential and sources for various commercial productions and directed the management of the institute and TEVTA authorities to prepare a comprehensive plan for the possible usage of the workshops and labs of the college for both training as well as its use for commercial purposes.

He said that in such a way these national resources and assets could be utilized for the welfare and sustainability of TEVTA. He said that the aspects of more useful manner of the training resources could be utilized and a plan for the linkage of its production would be made part of the proposed plan.

The Special Assistant said that this step will not only fulfill the responsibility of the provision practical training to the students and on the other hand the items produced income generated from it will be utilized for the financial stability of

TEVTA.