Open Menu

SACM Directs Technical Institutes To Strengthen Management Committees

Faizan Hashmi Published August 28, 2024 | 10:02 PM

SACM directs technical institutes to strengthen management committees

Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Abdul Karim Khan Tordher has directed the polytechnical institutes to strengthen their management committees and expand contacts with the local concerned industries to play their role due role in the practical sustainability of the Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Abdul Karim Khan Tordher has directed the polytechnical institutes to strengthen their management committees and expand contacts with the local concerned industries to play their role due role in the practical sustainability of the Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) in the province.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting of the heads of Polytechnical Institutes for both women and men here at Advance Technical Training Centre, Hayatabad on Wednesday.

The heads of the polytechnical institutes presented proposals regarding the uplift of the public sector polytechnical institutes and improvement in the standard of skills imparted to them.

Addressing the participants of the meeting, the Special Assistant said that the purpose of the meeting was to hold consultations with the principals and get their feedback for bringing improvement in the performance of the institutes and filling the vacuum in policy in this regard, which will prove beneficial in the achievement of the desired targets.

He stressed on bringing improvement in the training capabilities of the technical educational institutes and utilization of their assets for the sustainability of TEVTA.

The Special Assistant said that the provincial government has allocated a hefty amount of Rs.4 billion for promotion of technical education and skill imparting sector.

In this connection, he said markup-free loans up to Rs.0.5 million would be disbursed through the Akhuwat Foundation on a merit basis among the certified youth for starting their own business. He said that a similar scheme would also be initiated through the social welfare sector.

He directed the principals of the polytechnical institutes to provide him with useful feedback for bringing improvement in the academic and examination system and pinpointing weaknesses in them to bring further improvement and transparency in the performance of technical educational institutes.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Education Women Commerce Government Merit Packaging Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West ..

SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts

6 hours ago
 Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Ex ..

Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts

6 hours ago
 Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid ..

Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)

6 hours ago
 Increasing judges number to help provide speedy ju ..

Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik

7 hours ago
 DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Naw ..

DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Nawabshah due to heavy rain

7 hours ago
 Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, b ..

Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, boost economy: Advisor

7 hours ago
CM visits coastal districts to review rain situati ..

CM visits coastal districts to review rain situation

7 hours ago
 Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29

Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29

7 hours ago
 Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to ..

Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to condole his brother's death

7 hours ago
 Health secretary orders comprehensive review of te ..

Health secretary orders comprehensive review of teaching hospitals

7 hours ago
 Power minister forms committee to convert imported ..

Power minister forms committee to convert imported coal IPPs on Thar coal

7 hours ago
 PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup

PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup

8 hours ago

More Stories From Business