SACM Directs Technical Institutes To Strengthen Management Committees
Faizan Hashmi Published August 28, 2024 | 10:02 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Abdul Karim Khan Tordher has directed the polytechnical institutes to strengthen their management committees and expand contacts with the local concerned industries to play their role due role in the practical sustainability of the Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) in the province.
He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting of the heads of Polytechnical Institutes for both women and men here at Advance Technical Training Centre, Hayatabad on Wednesday.
The heads of the polytechnical institutes presented proposals regarding the uplift of the public sector polytechnical institutes and improvement in the standard of skills imparted to them.
Addressing the participants of the meeting, the Special Assistant said that the purpose of the meeting was to hold consultations with the principals and get their feedback for bringing improvement in the performance of the institutes and filling the vacuum in policy in this regard, which will prove beneficial in the achievement of the desired targets.
He stressed on bringing improvement in the training capabilities of the technical educational institutes and utilization of their assets for the sustainability of TEVTA.
The Special Assistant said that the provincial government has allocated a hefty amount of Rs.4 billion for promotion of technical education and skill imparting sector.
In this connection, he said markup-free loans up to Rs.0.5 million would be disbursed through the Akhuwat Foundation on a merit basis among the certified youth for starting their own business. He said that a similar scheme would also be initiated through the social welfare sector.
He directed the principals of the polytechnical institutes to provide him with useful feedback for bringing improvement in the academic and examination system and pinpointing weaknesses in them to bring further improvement and transparency in the performance of technical educational institutes.
