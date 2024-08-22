SACM directs to expedite work on Jehangira-Swabi highway

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Industries, Commerce, and Technical Education, Abdul Karim Tordher has directed the acceleration of the pace of construction work on the expansion project of Swabi-Jehangira highway and emphasized that the extension of bridges should be prioritized to ensure smooth traffic flow and minimize the risk of accidents

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Industries, Commerce, and Technical education, Abdul Karim Tordher has directed the acceleration of the pace of construction work on the expansion project of Swabi-Jehangira highway and emphasized that the extension of bridges should be prioritized to ensure smooth traffic flow and minimize the risk of accidents.

He issued these directives while chairing a meeting to review the progress of construction work on the expansion project of the Jehangira-Swabi highway here on Thursday. The project is being executed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Highway Authority (PKHA).

The meeting was attended by Managing Director of PKHA Engineer Asad Ali, Director Engineer Sohail Idris, Deputy Director Engineer Kamran Khan, other officials, contractors, and consultants' representatives.

The project to construct a dual carriageway on the Swabi-Jehangira Road is a significant provincial government initiative.

It involves converting the remaining 11 kilometers of the road into a dual carriageway. The total cost of this project is 3,367.708 million rupees.

During the meeting, the Special Assistant was informed that the slabs on both bridges have been completed, and over 1 kilometer of asphalt layer has already been laid. Moreover, drains are being constructed on both sides of the road to address drainage issues. The completion of this project will benefit residents of Swabi and Nowshera as it serves as a crucial link between the two districts.

The Special Assistant stated that this project is of great importance for the transportation needs of the people of both districts and emphasized the need to accelerate the ongoing work on it. He assured that he would provide full support to resolve any obstacles to ensure the project's swift completion.