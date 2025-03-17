SACM emphasizes merit, transparency in industrial sector

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Industries, Abdul Karim Tordher has directed the Department of Industries to ensure strict adherence to merit and transparency in all professional responsibilities

He emphasized that the department must efficiently fulfill its duties while maintaining the highest standards of service delivery.

He stated that the entire system of the department should be based on transparency, ensuring maximum ease for the public in every aspect.

He made these remarks while presiding over a review meeting on the department’s performance at the committee room of the Industries Department on Monday.

The meeting was attended by Managing Director of the Small Industries Development Board, Habibullah Arif, Additional Secretary for Industries, Rehan Gul Khattak, Deputy Secretary Aftab Khan, officials from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa board of Investment & Trade and officers from the Directorate General of Industries & Commerce.

During the meeting, a comprehensive review of the department’s various sectors, set targets, and implementation progress was presented. The Special Assistant instructed the officials to further accelerate the department’s responsibilities and services across multiple areas.

He was also informed on proposed measures to enhance transparency, good governance, and developmental initiatives within the department.

