SACM Emphasizes On Digitization Of Public Service Provision
Sumaira FH Published December 17, 2024 | 05:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Industries and Commerce Abdul Karim Tordhir has emphasized on the complete digitization of the process of providing public services so the people could be provided ease in registration and other service obligations regarding this sector.
He expressed these views while presiding over a performance review meeting of the Directorate of Industries and Commerce here at the Civil Secretariat on Tuesday.
Besides, the Director General (DG) Industries Hasan Abid, Deputy Secretary Industries Aizazullah and other officers also attended the meeting.
The meeting reviewed the progress towards achieving the targets assigned for bringing improvement in the professional performance of the department.
The Special Assistant was informed that the data of 854 warehouses in the province has been reported and powers for their registration them at the local level have been delegated.
It was told that a Bill to declare brick kiln business as an industry has also been approved and awareness campaigns are being conducted at the district level to include them in the stream of registration.
Similarly, the data of 885 stone crushers has also been obtained across the province, while under the Boilers Act, 167 boilers have been inspected from July to November 2024.
Revenue amounting to Rs 3.436 has been collected.
Speaking on the occasion, the Special Assistant said that Industries is an important sector in terms of public services and in every district it is providing its services to the public through its local structure, so it needs to be developed on modern lines according to new dimensions and trends in order to maintain its importance and bring further improvement in their services.
The Special Assistant said that amendments should be made in the proposed rules regarding the registration of crushing plants to classify them according to their production capacity.
The Special Assistant was also briefed on the proposed amendments to various old laws relating to the industry. He was informed that the Law Department had been approached to review whether the issue of corporate social responsibility falls within the Federal or provincial jurisdiction and the reply will be received soon.
The Special Assistant directed the Directorate General of Industries and Commerce to provide facilities and services to the people under the public agenda of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and intensify efforts to achieve the given goals as soon as possible in this regard.
