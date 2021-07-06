UrduPoint.com
SACM For Promotion Of Mechanized Mining

Tue 06th July 2021 | 07:47 PM

Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM on Mineral Development, Arif Ahmadzai Tuesday directed to accelerate the steps for promotion of mechanized mining in the province and prioritize all options including market value and employment opportunities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM on Mineral Development, Arif Ahmadzai Tuesday directed to accelerate the steps for promotion of mechanized mining in the province and prioritize all options including market value and employment opportunities.

He issued these directives while jointly presiding over a meeting with Special Assistant for Industries and Commerce, Abdul Karim Khan.

Besides, Secretary, Mines and Minerals Nazar Hussain Shah, the higher authorities of Minerals Development and Industries & Commerce Department also attended the meeting.

The participants of the meeting were briefed about progress on mechanized mining in the province.

Speaking in the meeting, the Special Assistant on Mineral Development also called for further activation of proposed procedure to ensure timely and transparent resolution of disputes.

Arif said use of modern technology full utilization of mineral resources is need of the hour to get maximum benefit from the limited resources.

He said that the role of Industries & Commerce and Mineral departments is of higher importance for promotion of coordination between academia and practical field experts.

He also stressed for increase of contacts with universities for the purpose.

Special Assistant on Industries and Commerce, Abdul Karim Khan said that KP is blessed with natural resources that could be utilized for poverty alleviation and generation of employment opportunities.

He said that Industries & Commerce Department will utilize all available resources for activation and expansion of mineral sector.

Speaking about the vision of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, the Special Assistant said that the province has put on the track of development under his leadership and performance of all departments is improving year by year.

