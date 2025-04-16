SACM Inaugurated Dedicated Electric Feeder For SIE Havelian Abbottabad-2
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2025 | 06:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries, Abdul Karim Tordher, visited Abbottabad on Wednesday where he formally inaugurated the power supply from a newly dedicated feeder for the Small Industrial Estate (SIE) Havelian Abbottabad-2.
During the ceremony,Karim Tordher energized the industrial feeder from the Khuliyan Bala Grid Station by pressing a button, marking the operational start of the project.
The event was attended by officials from relevant departments, local dignitaries, and members of the business community.
Speaking at the occasion, the Special Assistant said the day marked a significant milestone in Hazara’s history, as the uninterrupted power supply to the estate would set in motion the wheels of local industry.
“Energy is vital for the development of any nation, and we are taking comprehensive steps to promote industrial growth in the province,” he added.
Mr. Tordher highlighted that the Small Industrial Estate Havelian Abbottabad-2 would play a pivotal role in the region’s economic development, potentially creating 20,000 to 25,000 job opportunities.
He encouraged local investors and affluent individuals to set up industries within the estate and urged the private sector to collaborate with the government in generating employment opportunities.
He also announced that the formal inauguration of the estate would be carried out by Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur himself.
Describing Havelian as a historically significant town of Hazara, Karim Tordher expressed confidence that the area would experience accelerated development due to these initiatives.
Mr. Tordher emphasized that Hazara is rich in natural resources, which are key to the region’s advancement. He appealed to the business community to explore opportunities within the estate and transition from selling raw materials to marketing finished products.
“Hazara is an ideal destination for investment, and we anticipate industrialists from across Pakistan will come here,” he stated.
During the visit, local traders also brought to his attention the proposed establishment of a dry port in Havelian. They highlighted that land for the project had already been acquired during previous administrations and suggested that a fruit and vegetable market in the area would further boost local development.
Speaking about the Mines and Minerals Bill 2025, Karim Tordher mentioned that the bill is currently in the Provincial Assembly and expressed hope that it would pave the way for economic prosperity in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
He firmly stated that the provincial government will not tolerate any interference in its natural resources and will ensure their protection.
