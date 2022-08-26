SACM inaugurates new industrial unit at Gadoon

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtukhwa Chief Minister on Industries and Commerce, Abdul Karim Tordher has inaugurated a newly installed industrial unit in Gadoon Economic Zone.

The newly installed industrial unit (Janson Tissue Paper Mills" has been established with the investment of an amount of Rs.800 million has production capacity of 8 ton per day, said a press release issued here on Friday.

Manager Zone Operations (MZO) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) and Zone Manager Gadoon Economic Zone were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Special Assistant told the industrialists about the mark-up free loans and industrial solarization initiatives of the provincial government.

At the end of the ceremony, the Special Assistant to KP CM on behalf of KP-EZDMC presented shields to the owner of the unit, Tehsil Chairmen of Topi and Swabi.