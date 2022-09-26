SACM inaugurates PVC fitting section in Watertech

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries and Investments, Abdul Karim Tordher along with Zone Management team Gadoon inaugurated PVC fittings section of Watertech Pipes & Fittings Pvt Ltd industry in Gadoon EZ, said a press release issued here on Monday.

Director Operations Watertech Pipes briefed the Chief Guest about plant operation while Chief Executive Ajoon Khan appreciated the efforts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) for the promotion of industrialization in KP.

Watertech Pipes is the third largest plastic pipes producer in KP which includes PVC, PPRC, HDPE, PE, Garden & Gas Pipes and Fittings. Watertech provided direct job opportunities to more than 100 skilled and unskilled labour and have a distribution network in more than 50 districts of KP and Punjab provinces.

The Special Assistant, President ZFC and Zone Manager Gadoon also distributed awards, kits and certificates among employees and contractors on behalf of the Watertech industry.