SACM On IC&TE Briefed On Performance, Goals Of KP-EZDMC
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2024 | 04:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) First introductory meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) with the Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Industries, Commerce and Technical education (IC&TE), Abdul Karim Tordhir was held here in the headquarters of the company at Hayatabad on Tuesday.
During the meeting the Special Assistant was given a detailed briefing regarding the measures taken for industrialization, company's performance and its future goals.
Besides, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, Javed Iqbal Khattak, managers of the relevant sections and other officials attended the meeting.
The Special Assistant was informed that currently 10 Economic Zones and 2 Special Economic Zones have been established in the province, while the establishment of 4 new Economic Zones and 1 Special Economic Zone is under consideration.
They further informed that the establishment of Ghazi Economic Zone has been completed while Mansehra Economic Zone is also ready for commercial launching.
The Special Assistant was told residential apartments are being constructed at Hattar Economic Zone while electricity has also been provided to Hattar Special Economic Zone.
The Special Assistant was further told that commercial area is also being developed at Gadoon while 19 units have been allotted in the Rashakai Special Economic Zone established under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in the province.
Similarly, the expansion of Nowshera Economic Zone has also been completed, while in terms of exports, the performance of Export Promotion Zone Risalpur is better performing EPZ after Sialkot.
The largest matchbox manufacturing plant of the world has set up its plant in the zone.
Similarly, the construction work of Chitral Economic Zone is also completed while the complete handover of land to start the construction work of Marble City Buner is still pending.
It was informed in the meeting that 13 units have been made operational at Mohmand Economic Zone while 22 more are under construction.
On this occasion, the Special Assistant was also informed regarding the targets set in connection with the digitalization of the company and success towards it. He was told that affairs of the company up to maximum level have been made online to facilitate investors and industrialists.
The Special Assistant directed that all possible measures should be taken for industrial development in the province and provision of facilities to investors.
He said that efforts should be made to solve the problems related to electricity and gas in the industrial zones and steps to contact the relevant authorities to solve problems related to the Federal government departments.
He directed that the company managers to market industrial zone to attract investment to various industrial zones and also approaching the local small hydro power plants for supplying cheap electricity to the Chitral Economic Zone.
He directed for the useful utilization of the commercial area of Karak Salt and Gypsum City while adopting different business models. He further directed the company to take steps to increase economic activities and income.
Recent Stories
Pakistan attaches great value to its fraternal ties with Bahrain: President
Pakistan denounces fresh round of curbs on Kashmiri political parties
Shadab Khan honors mother, wife with PSL 9 medal, award
US urges Taliban to stop terrorist attacks on Pakistan from Afghan Soil
Nawaz Sharif decides to travel to KSA, London
New political party to emerge soon, says Shahhid Khaqan Abbasi
Islamabad United win hearts, expresses solidarity with Palestinians
Vivo Unveils the Future of Portrait Photography with the Premium and Elegant V30 ..
Infinix NOTE 40 series defies norms with the introduction of upto 20W MagCharge ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2024
'Charter of economy is the need of the hour': Asif
More Stories From Business
-
Ben & Jerry's owner Unilever to spin off ice cream arm31 minutes ago
-
Rice worth $2.517 bln exported, exports grew by 85.83% in 8 months2 hours ago
-
CDNS achieved Rs 60 billion in Islamic investment bonds2 hours ago
-
Sri Lankan envoy for increasing bilateral trade up to $800 million with Pakistan3 hours ago
-
NPO to organize webinar on ‘Industrial Automation' tomorrow3 hours ago
-
Trade delegation off to Kyrgyzstan3 hours ago
-
Govt. earmarks 2 billion for Pakistan Startup Funds3 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates6 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 20247 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 20247 hours ago
-
Current economic challenges can be tackled: Pasha18 hours ago
-
SECP issues advertisements, call centre management guidelines for digital lenders18 hours ago