Open Menu

SACM On IC&TE Briefed On Performance, Goals Of KP-EZDMC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2024 | 04:00 PM

SACM on IC&TE briefed on performance, goals of KP-EZDMC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) First introductory meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) with the Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Industries, Commerce and Technical education (IC&TE), Abdul Karim Tordhir was held here in the headquarters of the company at Hayatabad on Tuesday.

During the meeting the Special Assistant was given a detailed briefing regarding the measures taken for industrialization, company's performance and its future goals.

Besides, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, Javed Iqbal Khattak, managers of the relevant sections and other officials attended the meeting.

The Special Assistant was informed that currently 10 Economic Zones and 2 Special Economic Zones have been established in the province, while the establishment of 4 new Economic Zones and 1 Special Economic Zone is under consideration.

They further informed that the establishment of Ghazi Economic Zone has been completed while Mansehra Economic Zone is also ready for commercial launching.

The Special Assistant was told residential apartments are being constructed at Hattar Economic Zone while electricity has also been provided to Hattar Special Economic Zone.

The Special Assistant was further told that commercial area is also being developed at Gadoon while 19 units have been allotted in the Rashakai Special Economic Zone established under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in the province.

Similarly, the expansion of Nowshera Economic Zone has also been completed, while in terms of exports, the performance of Export Promotion Zone Risalpur is better performing EPZ after Sialkot.

The largest matchbox manufacturing plant of the world has set up its plant in the zone.

Similarly, the construction work of Chitral Economic Zone is also completed while the complete handover of land to start the construction work of Marble City Buner is still pending.

It was informed in the meeting that 13 units have been made operational at Mohmand Economic Zone while 22 more are under construction.

On this occasion, the Special Assistant was also informed regarding the targets set in connection with the digitalization of the company and success towards it. He was told that affairs of the company up to maximum level have been made online to facilitate investors and industrialists.

The Special Assistant directed that all possible measures should be taken for industrial development in the province and provision of facilities to investors.

He said that efforts should be made to solve the problems related to electricity and gas in the industrial zones and steps to contact the relevant authorities to solve problems related to the Federal government departments.

He directed that the company managers to market industrial zone to attract investment to various industrial zones and also approaching the local small hydro power plants for supplying cheap electricity to the Chitral Economic Zone.

He directed for the useful utilization of the commercial area of Karak Salt and Gypsum City while adopting different business models. He further directed the company to take steps to increase economic activities and income.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Chief Minister World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Exports Business Education Company CPEC Mansehra Sialkot Nowshera Chitral Karak Buner Ghazi Gas Market Commerce All Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan attaches great value to its fraternal tie ..

Pakistan attaches great value to its fraternal ties with Bahrain: President

15 minutes ago
 Pakistan denounces fresh round of curbs on Kashmir ..

Pakistan denounces fresh round of curbs on Kashmiri political parties

18 minutes ago
 Shadab Khan honors mother, wife with PSL 9 medal, ..

Shadab Khan honors mother, wife with PSL 9 medal, award

2 hours ago
 US urges Taliban to stop terrorist attacks on Paki ..

US urges Taliban to stop terrorist attacks on Pakistan from Afghan Soil

3 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif decides to travel to KSA, London

Nawaz Sharif decides to travel to KSA, London

3 hours ago
 New political party to emerge soon, says Shahhid K ..

New political party to emerge soon, says Shahhid Khaqan Abbasi

4 hours ago
Islamabad United win hearts, expresses solidarity ..

Islamabad United win hearts, expresses solidarity with Palestinians

4 hours ago
 vivo Unveils the Future of Portrait Photography wi ..

Vivo Unveils the Future of Portrait Photography with the Premium and Elegant V30 ..

5 hours ago
 Infinix NOTE 40 series defies norms with the intro ..

Infinix NOTE 40 series defies norms with the introduction of upto 20W MagCharge ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2024

7 hours ago
 'Charter of economy is the need of the hour': Asif

'Charter of economy is the need of the hour': Asif

16 hours ago

More Stories From Business