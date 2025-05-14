SACM on Industries chairs meeting on Godown Act 2021

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Industries, Abdul Karim Tordher, chaired a joint meeting on Wednesday, here at the Civil Secretariat Peshawar, regarding Godown Act 2021

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Industries, Abdul Karim Tordher, chaired a joint meeting on Wednesday, here at the Civil Secretariat Peshawar, regarding Godown Act 2021.

The meeting brought together officials from the Industries Department and other relevant stakeholders to discuss the matters of registration of Godowns under the act.

During the meeting, traders and business representatives presented their suggestions for improving and clarifying the existing legislation. From the Industries Department, Special Secretary Muhammad Anwar Khan, Additional Secretary Mujeebur Rehman and Deputy Director Industries Shahab Nawaz participated.

Other participants included officials from the Law Department and other departments, President of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industries Fazal Muqeem, industrialist and former president of the chamber Fawad Ishaq along with several other representatives from the business community.

Stakeholders shared concerns regarding the practical application of the Act and recommended that business/stock spaces and facilities already registered under similar frameworks with other provincial departments be exempted from mandatory re-registration under this Act.

The business community also called for further clarification in the definitions of godowns, cold storages and warehouse facilities.

Officials from the Industries Department shared their perspective on the law during the meeting.

It was agreed in principle to hold a follow-up meeting involving all stakeholders to consult on potential amendments to the Act and its rules. Consensus-based proposals will be further processed for incorporation into the legislation.

It was also clarified during the meeting that any business stock facility not previously registered with another department in accordance with the objectives of the Godown Act will be required to register with the Industries Department.

Speaking at the occasion, Special Assistant Abdul Karim Tordher emphasized that government legislation is designed to facilitate the public and stakeholders.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to creating a business-friendly environment in the province.

He urged business leaders to educate themselves on relevant laws through their respective chambers and to engage with universities to benefit from research projects aimed at promoting trade and commerce.

Addressing the traders, he highlighted the vast investment opportunities available in various sectors across the province and encouraged business leaders to invest.

He added that the revival of trade is a priority for the government and that the KP-BoIiT provides necessary support, including the issuance of No Objection Certificates (NOCs).

The government and the department, he assured, will continue to provide full cooperation in all required areas.