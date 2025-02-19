SACM, PPGL discuss LPG supply to industrial zones

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) A delegation of PARCO Pearl Gas Limited (PPGL) headed by National Manager Syed Imran Rizvi called on the Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries Abdul Karim Tordher here in his office on Wednesday and discussed with him the proposal to supply LPG to the existing and new industrial zones in the province.

PARCO Pearl Gas Limited, is a subsidiary of Pak Arab Refinery and a leading provider of Liquified Petroleum Gas solutions for industrial development.

The delegation during discussion with the Special Assistant offered all possible support in adding potential capacity of LPG for the industries of the province.

He said that his company supplies natural gas to various industries and large-scale industries across the country are among its customers along with domestic customers.

He said that the company also provides free services based on its skills to industries in terms of surveying, designing and pipe installation and other stages of this facility in industrial zones.

On this occasion, the Special Assistant welcomed the LPG Gas Company's offer and said that the possibility of the Company's cooperation would be explored.

He said that this cooperation in this regard will help in advancing the sustainability goals of the industrial sector.

The Special Assistant said that the convenience and use of petroleum gas for energy and fuel needs can undoubtedly be an effort to prevent the damage of environmental changes because the use of wood for fuel purposes is damaging the forests and we are facing the risks of environmental changes.

The Special Assistant said that wherever the industries can get facilities, we will try to take all possible steps to facilitate the industries.