SACM, PPGL Discuss LPG Supply To Industrial Zones
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 19, 2025 | 06:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) A delegation of PARCO Pearl Gas Limited (PPGL) headed by National Manager Syed Imran Rizvi called on the Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries Abdul Karim Tordher here in his office on Wednesday and discussed with him the proposal to supply LPG to the existing and new industrial zones in the province.
PARCO Pearl Gas Limited, is a subsidiary of Pak Arab Refinery and a leading provider of Liquified Petroleum Gas solutions for industrial development.
The delegation during discussion with the Special Assistant offered all possible support in adding potential capacity of LPG for the industries of the province.
He said that his company supplies natural gas to various industries and large-scale industries across the country are among its customers along with domestic customers.
He said that the company also provides free services based on its skills to industries in terms of surveying, designing and pipe installation and other stages of this facility in industrial zones.
On this occasion, the Special Assistant welcomed the LPG Gas Company's offer and said that the possibility of the Company's cooperation would be explored.
He said that this cooperation in this regard will help in advancing the sustainability goals of the industrial sector.
The Special Assistant said that the convenience and use of petroleum gas for energy and fuel needs can undoubtedly be an effort to prevent the damage of environmental changes because the use of wood for fuel purposes is damaging the forests and we are facing the risks of environmental changes.
The Special Assistant said that wherever the industries can get facilities, we will try to take all possible steps to facilitate the industries.
Recent Stories
Horse and Cattle Show 2025: Second day of Kabaddi, Sher-e-Punjab Dangal Conclu ..
PITB Launches Registration for New 'SheWins' Batch to Empower Women with Digital ..
PITB launches registration for new 'SheWins' batch to empower women with digital ..
LHC nullifies removal of NADRA chairman
Gold price increases by Rs3,800 per tola in Pakistan
Nawaz Sharif criticizes political group, calls for stability, development
Man who raped his own 12-year old niece sentenced to life imprisonment
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PAF’s aerial display captivates spectators before s ..
Tickets for 2025 Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix go on sale
Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment highlights importance of cooperation ..
Brazil strengthens presence at IDEX 2025 with 11 defence firms
UAE supports establishment of centres for foster families, orphanages in Ukraine ..
More Stories From Business
-
SACM, PPGL discuss LPG supply to industrial zones5 minutes ago
-
UAF Lyallpur Art & Literature Festival celebrates creativity, intellectual discourse16 minutes ago
-
3rd Sundar Industrial Expo 2025 opens1 hour ago
-
PDWP approves two development schemes1 hour ago
-
Women’s industrial exhibition showcases entrepreneurial talent1 hour ago
-
Pak-China Chah Festival rescheduled for April1 hour ago
-
Gold price increases by Rs3,800 per tola in Pakistan1 hour ago
-
SECP enhances business facilitation multilingual guides2 hours ago
-
Senate body examines Uraan Pakistan plan, implementation road-map3 hours ago
-
Senate body examines Uraan Pakistan plan, implementation road-map3 hours ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim3 hours ago
-
Gold up by Rs.3,800 per tola to reach record level of Rs.308,0003 hours ago