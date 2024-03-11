SACM stresses productive efforts for development of industrial sector

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Abdul Karim Khan has said that productive efforts are needed for the development of the industrial sector to stabilize the province economically, for which he will take all possible steps

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Abdul Karim Khan has said that productive efforts are needed for the development of the industrial sector to stabilize the province economically, for which he will take all possible steps.

He said that the transparency of the system is the clear and first agenda of his priorities and no obstruction will be tolerated in all matters of the industries department.

He expressed these views while speaking during an introductory meeting here at Industries Department in Civil Secretariat on Monday.

Besides, Secretary Industries, Syed Zulfikar Ali Shah, Special Secretary Muhammad Anwar Khan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC), Javed Iqbal Khattak, Managing Director (MD) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority Aamir Afaq, MD Small Industries Development Board (SIDB) Ghazanfar Ali, Manager business Facilitation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment (BoIT), Iqbal Sarwar along with DG Industries, Chairman Board of Technical Education, Trade Testing Board officials and others attended the meeting.

The special assistant was given a detailed briefing regarding, the Department of Industries Commerce and Technical Education and it’s all subsidiary organizations and about their responsibilities, activities, objectives and performance.

He directed all the sub-sectors of the industries department to take steps to increase their income and to introduce newly required trades in the technical sector of the province to prepare market-oriented skilled manpower.

The special assistant was also presented with an in-depth review of the efforts of the relevant institutions for the promotion of industrialization in the province and the activities of the technical education department for the preparation of skilled force in the province.

On this occasion, the special assistant said that for the economic development of the province they will have go ahead with useful thinking and make effective efforts for industrial development in true sense.

He said that Almighty has blessed unique features to our province, on the basis of which we can take this province forward utilizing our resources.

The Special Assistant said that all the sectors of the industries department should adopt a comprehensive coordinated system, so that all the wings are more active with each other for better delivery of services.

He also directed to digitize the entire system of the departments and said that in this regard they should also be linked through a dashboard. While directing the SIDB to increase its revenue sources and reduce expenditure and directed to take effective measures to remove obstacles to the establishment and development of various industrial estates.

He also issued instructions to link the Offices of Research and Commercialization (ORIC) of all the universities of the province with the relevant Department of Industries to help them utilize their research efforts in the industrial sector.

The special assistant also directed for conducting need assessment to introduce modern technologies according to the technical education courses and new trends and requirements while his office should also be linked to this system.

The Special Assistant also issued orders to take steps for the modernization of the Government Printing Press and directed to bring transparency in the system of Board of Technical Education and furnishing of report to him after 15 days regarding the implementation of the targets set in this regard.

On this occasion, he directed the authorities of the technical board to design new courses for various trades of the sector.