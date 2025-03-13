SACM visits Pak-German Woodworking Centre

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries Abdul Karim Tordher, visited the Pak-German Woodworking Centre, operating under the Small Industries Development board, located on Kohat Road, Peshawar.

During the visit, he reviewed the manufacturing of furniture and other wooden products at the centre.

The Special Assistant was briefed by relevant officials at the centre while he also personally observed various stages of production.

Abdul Karim Tordher appreciated the ongoing activities at the centre and praised the skills of the artisans and the quality of their work.

Speaking on the occasion, he stated that the Pak-German Woodworking Centre is a leading public-sector institution known for its excellence in furniture and wooden product manufacturing.

He directed the center’s management to further enhance their production capacity and quality to ensure the institution continues on the path of stability and growth.

