Sadeea Nadeem appointed as Additional Commissioner (OPS)

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) appointed Ms. Sadeea Nadeem, a BS-18 officer of Inland Revenue Services (IRS) as Additional Commissioner (OPS), Regional Tax Office, Multan.

According to FBR notification issued here Friday, she has relinquished the charge of the post of Additional Director (OPS), Directorate of Internal Audit (IR), Multan and assumed the charge of the post.

FBR also notify that Ms. Sara Khan, an IRS/BS-18 officer has assumed the charge of the post Deputy Commissioner-IR, Regional Tax office, Multan.