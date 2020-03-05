UrduPoint.com
Sadia Khan Appointed As Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan Commissioner

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 11:21 PM

Sadia Khan appointed as Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan commissioner

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ):The federal government has appointed Sadia Khan as Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Commissioner for a period of three years with immediate effect.

The notification in this regard has been issued here on Thursday, said a press release.

She has been serving as the President and CEO of the Pakistan Institute of Corporate Governance (PICG) prior to this assignment.

Ms Khan has pursued a versatile career path traversing investment banking, financial regulation, family businesses and entrepreneurship across three continents.

With Masters degrees in Economics from both Cambridge University and Yale University, Sadia started her career at Lehman Brothers in New York.

After obtaining her MBA from INSEAD in France, she has worked with various international institutions and local regulatory authorities, including the Asian Development Bank in the Philippines, the SECP and the State Bank of Pakistan.

For the past two decades, Sadia has remained a passionate advocate of corporate governance and has served on various boards as an independent director.

Her book entitled "Corporate Landscape of Pakistan" was published by Oxford University Press in 2017.

In 2014, the French Government conferred on her, the prestigious French award, "Chevalier de 1'Ordre National du Mrite" (Knight of the National Order of Merit).

