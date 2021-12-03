UrduPoint.com

Saeed Khan Jadoon Appointed As Member (Custom Policy) FBR

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 04:41 PM

Saeed Khan Jadoon appointed as Member (Custom Policy) FBR

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Friday appointed Muhammad Saeed Khan, a BS-21officer of Pakistan Custom Services (PCS) as Member (Custom Policy), FBR, HQ, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Friday appointed Muhammad Saeed Khan, a BS-21officer of Pakistan Custom Services (PCS) as Member (Custom Policy), FBR, HQ, Islamabad.

According to the FBR notification issued here, he relinquished the charge of the post of Member (Custom Policy) (OPS) FBR, Islamabad and assumed the charge of the post.

FBR also notified that Asif Saeed Khan Lughmani, a BS-21 officer of PCS has assumed the charge of the post Collector, Collectorate of Customs (Adjudication), Islamabad.

Muhammad Ali Raza Hanjra, a PCS/BS-21 officer assumed the charged of the post Project Director (ITTMS), FBR (HQ), Islamabad.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad FBR Post

Recent Stories

Four new dengue cases reported at allied hospitals ..

Four new dengue cases reported at allied hospitals

1 minute ago
 Governor's message on 'International Day of Person ..

Governor's message on 'International Day of Persons with Disabilities'

1 minute ago
 Kitchen items' prices ease 0.48 percent

Kitchen items' prices ease 0.48 percent

1 minute ago
 Protection of special persons' rights collective r ..

Protection of special persons' rights collective responsibility: minister Ejaz A ..

1 minute ago
 Zimbabwe confirms presence of omicron variant in c ..

Zimbabwe confirms presence of omicron variant in country

4 minutes ago
 WTO announces conclusion of negotiations of Joint ..

WTO announces conclusion of negotiations of Joint Statement Initiative on Servic ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.