Saeed Khan Jadoon appointed as Member (Custom Policy) FBR

ISLAMABAD, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Friday appointed Muhammad Saeed Khan, a BS-21officer of Pakistan Custom Services (PCS) as Member (Custom Policy), FBR, HQ, Islamabad.

According to the FBR notification issued here, he relinquished the charge of the post of Member (Custom Policy) (OPS) FBR, Islamabad and assumed the charge of the post.

FBR also notified that Asif Saeed Khan Lughmani, a BS-21 officer of PCS has assumed the charge of the post Collector, Collectorate of Customs (Adjudication), Islamabad.

Muhammad Ali Raza Hanjra, a PCS/BS-21 officer assumed the charged of the post Project Director (ITTMS), FBR (HQ), Islamabad.