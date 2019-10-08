UrduPoint.com
Safety, Health Of Industry Workers Ensure Sustainable Development: Razak Dawood

Tue 08th October 2019

Safety, health of industry workers ensure sustainable development: Razak Dawood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ):Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood Monday said the safety and health of industry workers would ensure sustainable development, thus increasing the country's exports.

"Dresden declaration will be a guiding document for moving forward to improve labor conditions in industrial sectors," Dawood said this in a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony organized by German organization Deutsche Gesellschaft f�r Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) here, said a press release issued by ministry of commerce here.

The adviser said, "the today's event was aimed at forging a collaboration between the government and private sector to adopt a pragmatic and action-oriented approach to promote occupation safety and health in the Punjab province".

He said, "We now have a declaration at hand, which demonstrates our commitment to join forces and establish a culture of prevention for the benefit of workers, enterprises and the society, at large".

He said GIZ's Labor Standard Programme, through collaboration with the Labor and Human Resource Department, government of Punjab, Private Partner Organizations, the business community, academia, and civil society organizations, was providing technical expertise that would support to improve working conditions in the textile and garments industry.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

