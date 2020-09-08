S.Africa economy shrinks by half in second quarter

Gross domestic product in South Africa shrank by more than half from April to June compared with a year earlier, battered by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the country's statistics agency said

Pretoria (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Gross domestic product in South Africa shrank by more than half from April to June compared with a year earlier, battered by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the country's statistics agency said.

"South Africa's economy contracted by 51% in Q2 2020" compared with the second quarter of 2019, Statistics South Africa said.

The unprecedented fall came after a strict lockdown, imposed on March 27, caused most economic activity to cease.