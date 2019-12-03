UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S.Africa Economy Shrinks In Third Quarter

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 05:51 PM

S.Africa economy shrinks in third quarter

South Africa's economy contracted in the third quarter, the statistics authority said Tuesday, contrasting the uptick in growth in the previous quarter which saved it from recession

Johannesburg (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :South Africa's economy contracted in the third quarter, the statistics authority said Tuesday, contrasting the uptick in growth in the previous quarter which saved it from recession.

The gross domestic product of Africa's second biggest economy slid 0.6 percent as farming slipped into its third consecutive quarter of contraction, mining dropped 6.1 percent and manufacturing fell 3.9 percent in output, Statistics SA said in a statement.

This followed 3.2 percent GDP growth in the second quarter.

The South African economy has not fully recovered from the global financial crisis of 2008, dogged by high and rising debt, low growth and record-high unemployment over the last decade.

Pressure has been piling on President Cyril Ramaphosa's administration, which won elections in May with a pledge to revive the economy.

The African continent's most industrialised country has ballooning national debt which exceeds 3.0 trillion rand ($200 billion) this year and was expected to rise to 4.5 trillion rand over the next three years.

The debt-to-GDP ratio stands at around 60.8 percent and is estimated to reach 71.3 percent in 2022-23, according to finance Minister Tito Mboweni.

The International Monetary Fund has urged more "decisive" reforms to boost private investment in South Africa, forecasting economic growth to remain sluggish for a sixth consecutive year in 2020.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Africa South Africa May 2020 From Billion

Recent Stories

British rock band ‘Coldplay’ pays tribute to A ..

11 minutes ago

CIS Foreign Ministers to Meet in Kazakhstan in Apr ..

8 minutes ago

Custodian of shrine who killed 20 people sentenced ..

40 minutes ago

Russian-Azerbaijani Military Cooperation Transpare ..

8 minutes ago

KSE-100 recedes after crossing 40,000 barrier

8 minutes ago

Presidents of APWC call on Sania Nishtar to seek p ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.