UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S.Africa Telecoms Giant Vodacom Slashes Data Costs By 30%

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 04:45 PM

S.Africa telecoms giant Vodacom slashes data costs by 30%

South Africa's competition regulator announced Tuesday a deal with Vodacom to cut data costs by at least 30 percent after accusing the telecommunications giant of overcharging for internet connectivity

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :South Africa's competition regulator announced Tuesday a deal with Vodacom to cut data costs by at least 30 percent after accusing the telecommunications giant of overcharging for internet connectivity.

The Competition Commission said Vodacom had agreed to a "substantial reduction of monthly data bundles".

"Effective from 1 April 2020, price will come down by over 30 percent across all channels," the commission said at a news conference in Pretoria.

The commission in December ordered the country's top operators Vodacom and MTN to cut prices within two months or face prosecution after its investigations revealed they charged more for data services in South Africa than they did in other markets where they operated.

It concluded that the two operators were "actively engaged in exploitative price discrimination and partitioning strategies in order to push up margins and prices".

Vodacom's popular prepaid one gigabyte monthly bundle will drop 34 percent from 149 rand ($9.40, 8.30 Euros) to 99 rand as a result of the agreement.

MTN

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Africa Internet Pretoria Price South Africa April December 2020 Market All From Agreement Top

Recent Stories

Dubai Future Foundation launches first batch of Du ..

1 minute ago

OIC Strongly Condemns Attempt on the Life of Sudan ..

14 minutes ago

WTI oil price rebounds 10%

9 minutes ago

Russia says 'doors not closed' to cooperation with ..

9 minutes ago

Spring second rain spell to start tomorrow:Directo ..

9 minutes ago

Coronavirus forces first Bundesliga game behind cl ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.