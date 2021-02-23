UrduPoint.com
S.Africa Unemployment Rate Rose To 32.5% In Q4 2020 : Govt

Tue 23rd February 2021

South Africa's unemployment rate rose to a record 32.5 percent between October and December 2020, the government statistics agency said Tuesday, the highest since the start of records in 2008

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :South Africa's unemployment rate rose to a record 32.5 percent between October and December 2020, the government statistics agency said Tuesday, the highest since the start of records in 2008.

The number of unemployed rose by 701,000 to 7.2 million compared to the third quarter of 2020, "which resulted in a significant increase of 1.7 percentage points in the official unemployment rate to 32.5 percent," Stats SA said.

