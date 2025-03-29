Sahiwal Coal Power Plant: Driving Progress and National Development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) The Sahiwal Coal-Fired Power Plant (1320MW), launched in 2017, has played a transformative role in Pakistan’s energy sector, addressing the country’s power shortages and boosting economic stability. As a key CPEC project, it has provided reliable and affordable electricity, revitalized industrial activity, and strengthened Pakistan’s power grid.

Beyond energy production, the plant has significantly contributed to economic growth, generating PKR 125 billion in taxes and duties, creating thousands of job opportunities, and investing in local workforce development. It has also prioritized community upliftment, with many employees hailing from Sahiwal itself, ensuring inclusive growth.

A notable example is Muhammad Kashif-ACA, who left a career in Lahore to contribute to his hometown’s development through the project. His journey reflects the plant’s broader impact not just providing energy, but transforming lives.

As Pakistan's energy needs grow, Sahiwal Power Plant remains a pillar of progress, fostering economic stability and driving national development for future generations.

The 1320MW Sahiwal Coal Power Plant is not only a key energy provider in Pakistan but also a catalyst for socio-economic development.

As part of its commitment to sustainability and community support, the plant has established a state-of-the-art training facility to equip local youth with technical skills and enhance employment opportunities.

The facility features 14 modern classrooms, 15 practical training rooms, a fully-equipped computer lab, and a conference hall, providing hands-on experience in welding, electrical work, and power plant operations. With free, high-quality technical training, the center has benefited thousands of young people, many of whom have secured stable jobs in the energy and industrial sectors.

As a China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, the facility also fosters knowledge-sharing between Pakistan and China, organizing workshops, seminars, and technical exchanges. This initiative not only strengthens the local workforce but also sets a model for industries to invest in community development.

Through this program, the Sahiwal Power Plant is not just producing electricity it is powering a brighter future for Sahiwal’s youth, ensuring long-term skill development and economic growth for generations to come.