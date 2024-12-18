Sahiwal Coal Power Plant Plays Key Role In Creating Employment Opportunities
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) The Sahiwal Coal Power Plant under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, has played a significant role in Pakistan’s economy and created numerous employment opportunities for both local and non-local people.
This project has not only helped address the energy shortage in the country but has also opened doors to economic development in various sectors.
Talking to APP on Wednesday, Head of Procurement Department Engineer Ali Memon and Head of Corporate Culture Department Engineer Umer Shahid said that the plant has the capacity to generate 1,320 MW of electricity, which plays a crucial role in meeting Pakistan’s energy needs, increasing industrial production, and promoting economic activities.
They added that a modern training center has been established at the power plant, offering free training, skill workshops, and internships to the local community.
The project has not only contributed to solving the energy crisis but also played a significant role in stabilizing the local economy and improving the quality of life for the community.
The power plant not only meets Pakistan's energy needs but also symbolizes the cooperation and friendship between Pakistan and China.
Engineer Memon said that Pakistan has long suffered from energy shortages, which have hindered the country’s economic development. With this need in mind, the Sahiwal Coal Power Plant emerged as a key solution.
The plant is equipped with state-of-the-art 2×660 MW supercritical coal-fired steam generators, which operate at approximately 570 degrees Celsius and generate 9 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity annually.
Supercritical technology, which operates at higher temperatures and pressures than conventional coal-fired plants, increases efficiency, reduces coal consumption, and lowers greenhouse gas emissions per unit of electricity produced.
