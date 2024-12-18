Open Menu

Sahiwal Coal Power Plant Plays Key Role In Creating Employment Opportunities

Faizan Hashmi Published December 18, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Sahiwal coal power plant plays key role in creating employment opportunities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) The Sahiwal Coal Power Plant under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, has played a significant role in Pakistan’s economy and created numerous employment opportunities for both local and non-local people.

This project has not only helped address the energy shortage in the country but has also opened doors to economic development in various sectors.

Talking to APP on Wednesday, Head of Procurement Department Engineer Ali Memon and Head of Corporate Culture Department Engineer Umer Shahid said that the plant has the capacity to generate 1,320 MW of electricity, which plays a crucial role in meeting Pakistan’s energy needs, increasing industrial production, and promoting economic activities.

They added that a modern training center has been established at the power plant, offering free training, skill workshops, and internships to the local community.

The project has not only contributed to solving the energy crisis but also played a significant role in stabilizing the local economy and improving the quality of life for the community.

The power plant not only meets Pakistan's energy needs but also symbolizes the cooperation and friendship between Pakistan and China.

Engineer Memon said that Pakistan has long suffered from energy shortages, which have hindered the country’s economic development. With this need in mind, the Sahiwal Coal Power Plant emerged as a key solution.

The plant is equipped with state-of-the-art 2×660 MW supercritical coal-fired steam generators, which operate at approximately 570 degrees Celsius and generate 9 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity annually.

Supercritical technology, which operates at higher temperatures and pressures than conventional coal-fired plants, increases efficiency, reduces coal consumption, and lowers greenhouse gas emissions per unit of electricity produced.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Shortage Technology Electricity Energy Crisis China CPEC Gas From Billion Employment Sahiwal

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Municipality wins 5 awards at Harvard Bu ..

Abu Dhabi Municipality wins 5 awards at Harvard Business Council International A ..

2 minutes ago
 Ministry of Education launches Specialised Trainin ..

Ministry of Education launches Specialised Training Week

2 minutes ago
 TRENDS, Türkiye’s SETA explore developing resea ..

TRENDS, Türkiye’s SETA explore developing research cooperation

17 minutes ago
 Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship ..

Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship 2024 to begin Thursday

17 minutes ago
 Youth MMA Championship to kick off Saturday in Dub ..

Youth MMA Championship to kick off Saturday in Dubai

32 minutes ago
 EDGE, Indra formalise joint venture 'PULSE' to des ..

EDGE, Indra formalise joint venture 'PULSE' to design, manufacture radars in Abu ..

1 hour ago
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Qatar on N ..

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Qatar on National Day

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of National Cou ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of National Council for Safeguard of Homeland ..

3 hours ago
 AIM Congress 2025 opens registration for Regional ..

AIM Congress 2025 opens registration for Regional Pitch Competition

3 hours ago
 Japanese startup fails to launch rocket for 2nd ti ..

Japanese startup fails to launch rocket for 2nd time

4 hours ago
 FIFA Club World Cup 2025 tickets on sale from Thur ..

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 tickets on sale from Thursday

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Emir of Qatar on National ..

UAE leaders congratulate Emir of Qatar on National Day

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business