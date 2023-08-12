Sahoo chairs cotton management committee meeting

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :Provincial Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo has said that this month is very important for cotton management in which cotton pest scouting, surveillance and timely control of harmful insect attacks besides keeping in mind the nutritional needs of plants and compiling cotton production records.

Chairing a meeting of Cotton Management Committee at Commissioner office Bahawalpur and Multan, he added that all directors should increase field inspection and go to the field along with divisional expert groups to provide technical guidance to farmers, according to an agriculture department spokesman here Saturday.

In addition, the secretary said, complete records of cotton arrivals and deliveries in ginning factories should be compiled so that in the light of these results, a better strategy can be prepared for the next crop.

In the meeting, Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr Ehtsham Anwar, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, Director General Agriculture (Extension) Dr Anjum Ali, Director General Agriculture (Pest) Warning) Punjab Rana Faqir Ahmed, Director Agriculture Extension Bahawalpur Jameel Ghori, Dr. Iqbal Bandisha and other officers participated. The secretary agriculture was briefed that this year, the overall situation of cotton cultivated on an area of 2.132 million acres in Bahawalpur division is satisfactory. The process of picking the early sowing cotton crop is going on and this year, the production is getting better than last year. 15 ginning factories are working in Bahawalpur division and so far the record has been reached in the ginning factories.

On this occasion, Director General Agriculture (Pest Warning) Rana Faqir Ahmad said that in Bahawalpur division, the attack of white Pink Bollworm & Whitefly had been observed but it has not reached the economic level of damage.

After receiving the report of teams of agriculture Extension and Pest Warning, the secretary agriculture said that in the cotton areas where hot spots have been reported, the Divisional Director should spray under his supervision. Technical guidance of farmers to protect cotton in rainy season and traps should be used for the control of pink bollworm.

Later, Secretary Agriculture Punjab presided over the meeting held at the Commissioner's Office Multan for the current situation of cotton in Multan division, white bee and pink sandi in Mian Chanu and Jahanian. Expressing concern over increasing the hot spots, he said that the process of growing cotton is going on in these two areas on an area of about 150 acres. Immediate steps should be taken to control harmful insects and no negligence will be tolerated in this regard.

Secretary Agriculture, Punjab informed that 47 ginning factories are working in Multan division. Ifftikhar Ali Sahoo said that the market committee should have a complete record of arrival of cotton and check the record of cotton in the ginning factories. He also directed Director General Agriculture (Extension) to take on board Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association and DG PAMRA for verification of this record.

In the meeting, Commissioner Multan Division Engineer Aamir Khattak and Director of Agricultural Information Punjab Rai Mudassar Abbas and other officers participated while Deputy Commissioner Lodhran, Vehari and Khaniwal participated through video link.