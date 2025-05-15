Open Menu

SAI Chief Attributes Military Victory To Divine Support, Sacrifices To Armed Forces

Published May 15, 2025

SAI chief attributes military victory to divine support, sacrifices to Armed Forces

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) President of the SITE Association of Industry Ahmed Azeem Alvi expressed deep gratitude for Pakistan’s recent military victory, attributing the success to divine support, public prayers, and the sacrifices of the Pakistan Army.

In a statement issued here, Alvi emphasized that with the military triumph secured, the nation must now shift its focus to focus on winning the economic battle.

He urged the government to prioritize economic development by involving the business community in policy-making. He called for measures to ease the tax burden on businesses and suggested a one-window operation where industrialists and traders could deposit fixed amounts directly into official bank accounts to ensure transparency and reduce corruption.

Appealing to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, SAI chief highlighted the Prime Minister’s business background, expressing confidence that he understands the challenges entrepreneurs face.

He urged the government to make business-friendly decisions and shield the sector from harassment by regulatory bodies.

He said, “Just as Pakistan succeeded on the battlefield, it can also achieve victory in the economic arena and emerge as a strong economic power.”

