SAIC Motor car sales decline in H1, up in June

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Major Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corporation Limited on Monday reported a decline in sales in the first half of the year (H1), but with improved figures for June.

The Shanghai-based company sold 2.05 million cars in H1, down 30.24 percent year on year.

However, in June, it sold 479,464 cars, up 2.7 percent from last year.

SAIC Motor manufactured 1.99 million cars in H1, down 30.27 percent year on year. In June, it manufactured 476,744 cars, up 2.6 percent from last year.

Shares of the Shanghai-listed automaker gained 5.95 percent to close at 19.76 Yuan (2.8 U.S. Dollars) apiece on Monday.