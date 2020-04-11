UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SAIC Motor Reports Dropping Auto Sales In Q1

Faizan Hashmi 8 seconds ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 12:21 PM

SAIC Motor reports dropping auto sales in Q1

Shanghai-based Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corporation Limited reported plunging sales in the first quarter of this year

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :Shanghai-based Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corporation Limited reported plunging sales in the first quarter of this year.

Auto sales plunged 55.71 percent year on year to 679,028 units during the January-March period, the company said in a statement filed to the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

Its three joint ventures -- SAIC Volkswagen, SAIC-GM and Shanghai General Motors Wuling -- all witnessed falling sales, down 60.89 percent, 58.03 percent and 61.53 percent, respectively.

Car production of the company also lost steam, with a total of 657,422 units produced in the first three months, shrinking 56.87 percent from a year ago.

During the first quarter, auto production and sales in China stood at 3.47 million units and 3.67 million units, down 45.2 percent and 42.4 percent year on year, respectively, according to data from the China Association of automobile Manufacturers.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Company Shanghai Shanghai Stock Exchange All From Volkswagen General Motors Million

Recent Stories

Fumigation spray in Multan

7 seconds ago

Foreign Ministers of China, UAE Discuss Cooperatio ..

8 minutes ago

Youngster allegedly killed over old enmity in Muza ..

1 minute ago

Seven criminals held during search operation in Mu ..

1 minute ago

FPCCI hails Rs 100 billion packages to industrial ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan to receive $1.4billion IMF support packag ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.