Saif Group, Sky Electric Sign Contract For Solar Capacity Enhancement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 27, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Saif Group, Sky Electric sign contract for solar capacity enhancement

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Kohat Textile Mills Ltd., a unit of the Saif Group of companies has signed a contract with Sky Electric (Pvt) Limited to install an additional 3 megawatts of solar capacity.

This clean and environmentally friendly project is financed by Saudi Pak Industrial and Agricultural Investment Company Limited.

The signing ceremony took place the other day was attended by the board of Directors of both Kohat Textile Mills Ltd. and Sky Electric (Pvt) Limited.

Speaking on the occasion, Barrister Assad Saifullah Khan, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kohat Textile Mills Ltd.

, emphasized the critical need for affordable energy solutions to sustain industrial operations.

The enhancement of solar capacity by 3MW will increase the company's existing capacity to 5.1MW. As a socially responsible corporation, the company values the positive environmental impact of this solar project.

The officials at the ceremony also highlighted the urgent need for government intervention to review and support energy policies.

