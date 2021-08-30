Sajidullah Siddiqui appointed as DG (Retail) FBR

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) appointed Sajidullah Siddiqui , a BS-21 officer of Inland Revenue Services (IRS) as Director General (Retail), FBR (HQ), Islamabad.

According to FBR notification issued here Monday, he relinquished the charge of the post Member (IT), FBR (HQ), Islamabad and assumed the charge of the post.

FBR also notify that Ms. Sadia Akmal, an IRS/ BS-19 officer has assumed the charge of the Secretary, Reforms and Modernization Wing, FBR (HQ), Islamabad.