Sajjad Azhar appointed Commissioner-IR (Legal)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has appointed Sajjad Azhar, a BS-20 officer of Inland Revenue (IRS), as Commissioner-IR (Legal), Large Taxpayers Offices, Islamabad.

According to the FBR notification issued here on Wednesday, he has resigned from the post of Commissioner-IR (WHT), Regional Tax Office, Islamabad, and has taken over the post.

The FBR also informed that Ms. Shabana Mumtaz, BS-20 Officer, IR Services, has taken over the charge of Commissioner-IR (Enforcement) Large Taxpayers Office, Islamabad.