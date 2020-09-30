UrduPoint.com
Sajjad Pervez Elected PCMEA,Chairman Unopposed

Wed 30th September 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) on Wednesday elected all its office-bearers whereas Sajjad Pervez elected as Central Chairman and Riaz Ahmed as Senior Vice Chairman (Northern) while Zahid Nazir as Vice Chairman Southern in the annual elections 2020-21.

The Chief Election Commissioner Akbar Malik announced the Names of the successful candidates in the annual meeting,said a press release issued by PCMEA here.

Newly elected bodies members named as Arif Latif, Abdul Maalik, Mrs Mumtaz Begum, Mrs Samrina Ansar, Nadeem Sajid, Khalid Mehmood, M. Asif Abbasi, Tanveer Muzaffar, Usman Ghani and M Junaid Memon hailed from Southern side while Sheikh Aamir Khalid Saeed, Azeem Butt, Mian Atique Rehman, Mehmood Ahmed, Anwar Mehmood, Usman Rasheed, Ali Asghar Chawala, Danial Hanif, Faisal Seed, Muhammad Ali Iftikhar and Ali Manzoor Malik belonged to Northern area.

All the office bearers were elected unopposed.

Speaking on this occasion, newly elected chairman Sajjad Pervez extended his warm gratitude to all members for supporting him in the election.

He said PCMEA would raise voice for the solution of all issues being faced by carpet manufacturers and exports.

He further said all the decisions would be made after the consultations of the members and any suggestion from this platform comes, he would take this to the concerned authority of the government.

He said they are grateful to all the government departments especially the Trade Development Authority Pakistan in regard of supporting them.

He said effective marketing is inevitable for the promotion of handmade carpets; however, due to coronavirus pandemic, all promotional activities should be remained to social media.

He demanded the government to arrange single country exhibition after getting controlled over this pandemic besides extending all kinds of supports to those exporters who are interested to display their products at international exhibitions.

