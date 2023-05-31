Sakhalin-1 Downtime Over ExxonMobil Exit Affected Field Development Conditions - Sechin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) A forced downtime of Russia's Sakhalin-1 project due to the departure of US oil giant ExxonMobil had a negative impact on the technical conditions for field development, Rosneft head Igor Sechin said on Wednesday.

Despite the deterioration of the external environment, Rosneft was able to demonstrate an increase in production volumes, both liquid hydrocarbons and gas, in the first quarter of 2023, Sechin said, noting that the Sakhalin-1 project, within which daily production increased by 1.8 times quarter-on-quarter was the main growth driver.

"I should note that a forced downtime after US company ExxonMobil left the position of the project operator had a negative impact on the technical conditions for field development," Sechin was quoted as saying in Rosneft's release on the company's financial and operational results for the first quarter.