YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) Trade between Russia's Sakhalin region and China has increased by 20 percent in the first nine months of 2019, compared to the same period last year, the press service of the Russian region's government told Sputnik.

"In the nine months of 2019, trade between the Sakhalin region and People's Republic of China has increased by 1.2 times in comparison with the same period of 2018, which is due to the increase in the value of exports by 18.2 percent, imports 3.7 times," the press service said.

According to the press service, fuel and energy resources, such as oil, liquefied natural gas and coal, account for 86 percent of Sakhalin's exports to China. China is also the largest importer of fish and seafood from the region.

Apart from trade, China has been developing interest in tours to Sakhalin and Kuril Islands, the press service said.

"Regional travel agencies believe that there is a growing demand from Chinese tourists for tours to Sakhalin and Kuril islands, but mutual tourism ties between People's Republic of China and Sakhalin region region are mainly hampered by the lack of international regular flight, which existed in the past," the press service said.

The region's capital, Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, is hosting the Eastern Russia Tourism Week forum from December 2-8. The event features sessions dedicated to promotion of tours to the region in China, Japan and South Korea.