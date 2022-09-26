UrduPoint.com

Salam Elahi Elected Unopposed President Of Peshawar Chamber Of Small Traders & Industries

Published September 26, 2022

Salam Elahi elected unopposed president of Peshawar Chamber of Small Traders & Industries

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Salman Elahi Malik, a young businessman, has been elected unopposed as President of Peshawar Chamber of Small Traders and Industry.

According to a press release issued here on Monday, announcement to this effect was made by chairman Election Commission, former Senator Haji Ghulam Ali.

The new executive members voted in favor of Salman Elahi Malik as the new president of the Peshawar Chamber, adds the press release.

Other office bearers are Haji Lal Khan as Senior Vice President and Saeed Ullah as Vice President.

On this occasion, group leader, Malik Mehar Elahi congratulated the new cabinet of Peshawar Chamber and expressed the hope that they will work tireless for the benefit of business community of the city.

