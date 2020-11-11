Sale of cars rises 25%, motorbikes 11.7% in October

(@FahadShabbir)

The sale of cars in October 2020 rose to 11,997 units against the sale of 9,566 units in same month of the preceding year, showing an increase of 25 percent

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :The sale of cars in October 2020 rose to 11,997 units against the sale of 9,566 units in same month of the preceding year, showing an increase of 25 percent.

During first the period July-October of the current fiscal year (2020-21), the auto sale also increased to 43,865 units against 40,583 units in same period of the previous year, showing an increase of 8 percent, a data released by Pakistan Automotive Manufacturing Association (PAMA) said on Wednesday.

According to break up figures, the sale of Honda cars (Civic and City) sharply increased by 80 percent to 1,858 units in October from 1,032 units in the corresponding period of last year.

The sale of Toyota Corolla, however, registered a decrease of 33 percent as it went down from 1,982 units in the corresponding month of last year to 1,314 units in same month of 2020.

During the month, the sale of Suzuki Swift increased by 19 percent to 180 units against the sale of 151 units in same month of the preceding year.

The newly launched Toyota Yaris witnessed a sale of 3,058 units in October compared to the sale of 2,421 units in September 2020 showing an increase of 26.3 percent.

Likewise, sale of Suzuki Wagon-R, witnessed a surge of 70 percent as it rose to 1,198 units in October against the sale of 530 units in October last year.

Sale of Suzuki Alto however plummeted to 2,893 units in the month under review compared to the sale of 4,048 units in same period of the previous year, showing a decline of 48.5 percent.

Likewise the sale of Suzuki Cultus also declined by 30 percent to 816 units in October this year as compared to 1,179 units in same period of last year.

Meanwhile the sale of motorcycles and three whealers also jumped from 156,872 units in October 2019 to 175,294 units in same month this year, showing a rise of 11.7 percent.

On average, the sale also surged by 19 percent during first four months of current fiscal year as it rose to 624,030 units from 524,528 units in July-October 2019-20.