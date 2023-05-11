- Home
- Business
- News
- Sale of Foreign Currency by Russia's Largest Exporters Down by 42% in April - Central Bank
Sale Of Foreign Currency By Russia's Largest Exporters Down By 42% In April - Central Bank
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 11, 2023 | 10:11 PM
The sale of foreign currency by Russia's largest exporters decreased by 42% in April when compared to March and reached $7 billion, the country's central bank said on Thursday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) The sale of foreign currency by Russia's largest exporters decreased by 42% in April when compared to March and reached $7 billion, the country's central bank said on Thursday.
"The volume of net sales of foreign currency by the largest exporters decreased by 42% compared to March, to $7 billion," the bank's report said.