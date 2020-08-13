Sale of motorbike, three wheelers witnessed increase of 31.32% in first month of FY 2020-21

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :The sale of motorbikes and three wheelers in the country witnessed increase of 31.32 percent during the first month of current financial year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

During the month under review, as many as 148,524 motorbikes and three wheelers were sold in July 2020 against the sale of 113,096 units in July 2019, showing growth of 31.32 percent, according to Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA).

The sale of Honda motorcycles in the country also grew by 17.49 percent to 94,003 units during the month under review against 80,005 units during same month of last year whereas the sale of Suzuki motorcycles dipped by 20.57 percent to 1,282 units from 1,614 units, in addition the sale of Yamaha motorbikes witnessed decrease of 27.

48 percent from 1,817 units to 1,311, it added.

Similarly, United Auto motorcycles went up from 22,288 units to 36,050 units, showing increase of 61.74 percent while the sales of Road Prince motorcycles also increased by 131.07 percent from 4,827 units to 11,154 units.

Meanwhile, the sale of Road Prince three wheelers witnessed increase of 3083.72 percent from 43 units in last year to 1,369 units in the same month's current year.

The sale of Qingqi three wheelers has shown increase of 942.67 percent by going up from 157 units to 1,637 units whereas the sale of United Auto three wheelers dropped by 26.01 percent from 815 units to 603 units, the data revealed.