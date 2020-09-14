UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sale Of Motorbike, Three Wheelers Witnessed Increase Of 19.59 % During July-August 2020

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 03:23 PM

Sale of motorbike, three wheelers witnessed increase of 19.59 % during July-August 2020

The sale of motorbikes and three wheelers in the country witnessed increase of 19.59 percent during the first two months of current financial year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :The sale of motorbikes and three wheelers in the country witnessed increase of 19.59 percent during the first two months of current financial year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

During the month under review, as many as 288,849 motorbikes and three wheelers were sold in July-August 2020 against the sale of 241,515 units in July-August 2019, showing growth of 19.59 percent, according to Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA).

The sale of Honda motorcycles in the country also grew by 11.80 percent to 179,003 units during the months under review against 160,109 units during same months of last year whereas the sale of Suzuki motorcycles dipped by 13.66 percent to 2,730 units from 3,162 units, in addition the sale of Yamaha motorbikes witnessed decrease of 31.

77 percent from 3,805 units to 2,596, it added.

Similarly, the sale of United Auto motorcycles went up from 52,379 units to 70,419 units, showing increase of 34.44 percent while the sales of Road Prince motorcycles also increased by 56.39 percent from 16,062 units to 25,120 units.

Meanwhile, the sale of Road Prince three wheelers witnessed increase of 151.61 percent from 804 units in last year to 2,023 units in the same month's current year.

The sale of Qingqi three wheelers has shown increase of 99.39 percent by going up from 534 units to 3,226 units whereas the sale of United Auto three wheelers rose by 42.82 percent from 976 units to 1,394 units, the data revealed.

/395

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Road Sale Honda Same 2019 2020 From Suzuki

Recent Stories

UK MPs resume Brexit feuding as new bill faces fir ..

37 seconds ago

President stresses enhanced Pak-Ethiopian ties in ..

39 seconds ago

Women University Swabi to reopen from 15 September ..

40 seconds ago

US, UK Scientists Detect Traces of Phosphine Point ..

42 seconds ago

AIOU commences exams of spring 2020 on 28th Sept

44 seconds ago

Beijing high-tech expo to be held in mid-September ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.