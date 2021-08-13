Sale of motorbikes, three wheelers decline 11% in July 2021

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :The sale of motorbikes and three wheelers in the country witnessed a decrease of 11 percent during the first month of current financial year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

During the month under review, as many as 133,426 motorbikes and three wheelers were sold in July 2021 against the sale of 149,921units in July 2020, showing a decline of 11 percent, according to Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA).

The sale of Honda motorcycles in the country however grew by 6.36 percent to 100,002 units during the month under review against 94,003 units during same month of last year whereas the sale of Suzuki motorcycles also increased by 111.

77 percent to 2,715 units from 1,282 units.

Similarly, the sale of Yamaha motorbikes witnessed growth of 22.57 percent from 1,311 units to 1,607, it added.

Meanwhile, United Auto motorcycles went down from 36,050 units to 27,727 units, showing decrease of 23.08 percent while the sales of Ravi motorcycles also declined by 79.09 percent from 1,397 units to 292 units.

The sale of United Auto three wheelers dipped by 57.87percent from 603 units in last year to 254 units in the same month's current year while the sale of Qingqi three wheelers has shown a decrease of 25.65 percent by going down from 1,115 units to 829 units.