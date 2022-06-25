UrduPoint.com

Sale Of Motorcycles, Three-wheelers Edged Up In May

Muhammad Irfan Published June 25, 2022 | 03:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :Sale of motorbikes and the three wheelers edged up in May, 2022 to 148,002 units compared to the sale of 147,729 units in same month of the previous year, showing an increase of 0.18%.

On monthly basis, the sale reduced by 2% in May 2022, compared to sale of 151,705 units in previous month of April, 2022.

On average, the sale of motorbikes, three-wheelers also witnessed a decline of 3.9% as the sale fell from 1,747 million units recorded during July-May (2020-21) to 1.679 million units in same period of current fiscal year.

The latest data released by Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA), Honda motorbikes' sale increased from 1.182 million units in 11 months of previous fiscal year to 1.25 million units in same period of current fiscal year.

Similarly the sale of Suzuki motorbikes also rose from 22,085 units to 34,578 units during the period under review.

Likewise, the sale of Yamaha motorcycles also witnessed increasing trend as it rose to 21,496 units from 19,324 units in the corresponding year of last year.

Sale of Ravi motorbikes, however, plunged to 3,160 units in 11 months of current fiscal year compared to sale of 5,788 units during the corresponding period of previous fiscal year.

Sale of United Auto motorcycles also declined from 341,151 units to 248,670 units in 11 months of current fiscal year.

Road Prince Motorcycles' sale also witnessed a sharp decline of 35% as it plunged from 131,171 units to 84,251 units in Jul-May (2021-22).

Among three-wheelers, the sale of Sazgar Three Wheelers edged up from 13,723 units in Jul-May (2020-21) to 13,886 units this year.

The sale of United Auto Three Wheelers recorded a sharp decline as it plunged to 2,853 units from 6,194 units.

