Sale of NPC certificates starts: Finance Ministry

The sale of Conventional Naya Pak Certificates (NPCs) has started on Monday through various agent banks, Finance Ministry said here

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ):The sale of Conventional Naya Pak Certificates (NPCs) has started on Monday through various agent banks, Finance Ministry said here.

In a tweet, the ministry said that the sale has been started through Roshan Digital Account (RDA) of agent banks including UBL HBL MCB Alfalah, Standard Chartered & Samba Bank and the RDA holders could subscribe to NPCs by visiting NPC page of their respective bankThe Shariah compliant version is also coming very soon, it added"FinMinistryPak announces that the sale of Conventional Naya Pak Certificates (NPCs) has started today through agent banks Roshan Digital Account holders of UBL HBL MCB Alfalah Standard Chartered & Samba Bank can subscribe to NPCs by visiting NPC page of their respective bank. Shariah compliant version is also coming very soon," it tweeted.